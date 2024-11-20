Target Faces Challenges in Holiday Quarter: Struggles with Market Share Amidst Rival Competition

Target reported disappointing holiday-quarter forecasts, predicting flat comparable sales and reduced profit estimates between $1.85 to $2.45 per share, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 per share.

Despite introducing deals and discounts, Target struggled to lure shoppers from competitors like Walmart, which reported increased sales and profit forecasts.

CEO Brian Cornell highlighted consumer reluctance to spend, citing persistent inflation and budgetary constraints, impacting Target's market share, particularly among higher-margin categories such as home decor and electronics.

