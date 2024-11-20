Target Faces Challenges in Holiday Quarter: Struggles with Market Share Amidst Rival Competition
Target's holiday-quarter forecast disappointed as consumers opted for essentials at rivals like Walmart, sending Target shares down nearly 20%. Efforts by Target to boost sales with promotions and discounts have yet to yield significant gains, amid competition and economic factors like inflation and consumer budget constraints.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:33 IST
Target reported disappointing holiday-quarter forecasts, predicting flat comparable sales and reduced profit estimates between $1.85 to $2.45 per share, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 per share.
Despite introducing deals and discounts, Target struggled to lure shoppers from competitors like Walmart, which reported increased sales and profit forecasts.
CEO Brian Cornell highlighted consumer reluctance to spend, citing persistent inflation and budgetary constraints, impacting Target's market share, particularly among higher-margin categories such as home decor and electronics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Target
- holiday-quarter
- sales
- profit
- Walmart
- consumers
- inflation
- market share
- promotions
- discounts
Advertisement