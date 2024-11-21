Left Menu

FICCI's Bold Initiative: Empowering 4 Million Women in the Workforce

FICCI President Anish Shah announced ambitious plans to create opportunities for 4 million women in the workforce. The announcement was made at the FICCI Women in Workforce Summit, highlighting the necessity for gender equity in workplace policies. McKinsey & Company also previewed their report on women in the workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:50 IST
Visual of FICCI Women in Workforce Summit and Awards (Photo source: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, FICCI President Anish Shah set an ambitious target to generate opportunities for 4 million women in the workforce over the next three years. Speaking at the FICCI Women in Workforce Summit and Awards, he urged corporate India to reevaluate their policies to foster gender equity in various life stages.

Shah emphasized that inclusivity should be a primary focus for every organization. He underscored the productivity benefits of creating a welcoming culture. Meanwhile, a report preview from McKinsey & Company highlighted the ongoing issue of women's under-representation in India's formal workforce, a study conducted with FICCI's assistance.

Detailed findings from McKinsey & Company's research revealed concerning trends: women's representation dwindles from 33% at entry-level to 17% in C-suite positions. Yet, the study shows promise with significant reductions in women's attrition rates at higher ranks. Experts at the summit also spotlighted Mahindra Group's Kaabil program, emphasizing women's economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

