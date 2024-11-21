FICCI's Bold Initiative: Empowering 4 Million Women in the Workforce

In a significant announcement, FICCI President Anish Shah set an ambitious target to generate opportunities for 4 million women in the workforce over the next three years. Speaking at the FICCI Women in Workforce Summit and Awards, he urged corporate India to reevaluate their policies to foster gender equity in various life stages.

Shah emphasized that inclusivity should be a primary focus for every organization. He underscored the productivity benefits of creating a welcoming culture. Meanwhile, a report preview from McKinsey & Company highlighted the ongoing issue of women's under-representation in India's formal workforce, a study conducted with FICCI's assistance.

Detailed findings from McKinsey & Company's research revealed concerning trends: women's representation dwindles from 33% at entry-level to 17% in C-suite positions. Yet, the study shows promise with significant reductions in women's attrition rates at higher ranks. Experts at the summit also spotlighted Mahindra Group's Kaabil program, emphasizing women's economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)