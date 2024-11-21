Women in Management Maldives Partners with IFC to Host 2024 Professional & Career Women Awards

Women in Management Maldives (WIM Maldives) has teamed up with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to co-host the highly anticipated Professional & Career Women Awards 2024. This marks the sixth edition of the prestigious awards, which aim to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Maldivian women who have excelled in their careers, business ventures, and daily lives.

The awards, which have previously honoured over 170 women from diverse fields such as banking, finance, hospitality, media, legal, logistics, and supply chains, serve as a powerful platform to highlight the transformational role women play in driving change as employees, entrepreneurs, and business leaders in the Maldives.

Empowering the Next Generation

Dr Sulochana Segera, Founder and Chairperson of Women in Management, emphasized the broader vision behind the awards: “The Professional & Career Women Awards is not just about celebrating inspiring women leaders; it’s about providing role models for the next generation of women. These role models embody achievement, success, and status, offering inspiration to others to aim higher in their professional journeys,” said Dr. Segera.

This year, WIM Maldives is especially excited to have the IFC as a partner, an organization with a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s empowerment in the region. Through this partnership, the awards aim to open new doors for Maldivian women who are ready to contribute to the country’s inclusive economic growth.

Addressing Gender Equality Challenges

Despite some progress, the Maldives continues to face challenges in achieving gender equality and empowering women economically. The female labour force participation rate is still relatively low, at 43%, compared to 79% for men. Furthermore, women’s participation in the workforce is largely concentrated in the informal sector. Boosting women’s involvement in the formal economy and encouraging women’s leadership in business are vital for ensuring resilient and inclusive economic growth.

“Addressing the barriers to women’s economic empowerment goes beyond improving their voice and agency—it’s about fostering economic growth through women’s participation. When women work, economies grow,” said Wendy Werner, IFC’s Country Head for India and the Maldives. “Our collaboration with Women in Management creates a valuable platform for celebrating Maldivian women’s remarkable achievements, inspiring further progress in all sectors of society.”

A Platform for Women’s Success

The Professional & Career Women Awards have a global presence, with editions held in Sri Lanka, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. The awards not only celebrate the winners but also provide them with a platform to further their career or business aspirations, encouraging aspiring women from all backgrounds to seize new opportunities and strive for greater success in their respective fields.

This year’s judging panel will be chaired by Fathimath Manike, Development Banking Director at Bank of Maldives, and will feature prominent figures including Abdul Latheef, President of the SME Federation Maldives; Manoji Wadugodapitiya, Managing Director of PAMS Hydro Group, Sri Lanka; Mariam Waheeda, Permanent Member of Maldives Scout and Guide Fellowship; Pramita Ray, Gender Specialist for South Asia at IFC; and Dr. Ravi Dissanayake, Professor in the Department of Marketing Management at the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka.

Through this partnership and the Professional & Career Women Awards, WIM Maldives and IFC aim to foster a more inclusive society by empowering women and enabling them to take on leadership roles that will shape the future of the Maldives' economy.