Adani Group Denies U.S. Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil
The Adani Group has firmly rejected bribery accusations from U.S. authorities, labeling them as groundless. The company assured stakeholders of its adherence to governance and compliance standards while deciding to delay bond offerings due to these developments. Key Adani executives face a federal indictment over related charges.
- Country:
- India
The Adani Group has vehemently denied bribery allegations brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission against its executives, terming them as baseless.
The company emphasized its ongoing commitment to governance and compliance, assuring stakeholders of legal adherence amid the allegations. Adani Green Energy subsidiaries have postponed their USD-denominated bond offerings due to the current situation.
A federal indictment in New York accuses Gautam Adani and others of participating in a bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts and alleged fraud, spotlighting legal challenges for the conglomerate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tax Maneuver: Truecaller's Compliance Challenges
Mercedes-Benz Cleans Up Act in India: Environmental Compliance Achieved
School Headmasters Face Legal Action Over Election Duty Non-Compliance
CBIC Eases Compliance for Customs Cargo Service Providers
U.S. Stance on Israel’s Compliance Amid Gaza Crisis