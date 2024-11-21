Left Menu

Adani Group Denies U.S. Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil

The Adani Group has firmly rejected bribery accusations from U.S. authorities, labeling them as groundless. The company assured stakeholders of its adherence to governance and compliance standards while deciding to delay bond offerings due to these developments. Key Adani executives face a federal indictment over related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:48 IST
Adani Group Denies U.S. Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group has vehemently denied bribery allegations brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission against its executives, terming them as baseless.

The company emphasized its ongoing commitment to governance and compliance, assuring stakeholders of legal adherence amid the allegations. Adani Green Energy subsidiaries have postponed their USD-denominated bond offerings due to the current situation.

A federal indictment in New York accuses Gautam Adani and others of participating in a bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts and alleged fraud, spotlighting legal challenges for the conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024