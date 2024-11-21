Adani Group Denies U.S. Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil

The Adani Group has vehemently denied bribery allegations brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission against its executives, terming them as baseless.

The company emphasized its ongoing commitment to governance and compliance, assuring stakeholders of legal adherence amid the allegations. Adani Green Energy subsidiaries have postponed their USD-denominated bond offerings due to the current situation.

A federal indictment in New York accuses Gautam Adani and others of participating in a bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts and alleged fraud, spotlighting legal challenges for the conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)