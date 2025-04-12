Left Menu

Green Tribunal Calls for Compliance: Paint Factory Fire Compensation

The National Green Tribunal requests compliance reports regarding compensation payment to families of workers killed in a Delhi paint factory fire. Originally, Rs 20 lakh was to be paid, but only Rs 10 lakh has been issued. Authorities have been asked to settle the remaining amount, with a hearing set for July 11.

The National Green Tribunal has demanded compliance reports from officials concerning the compensation payments to families of workers who perished in a devastating fire at a paint factory in Delhi's outer Alipur region.

The tragic incident occurred on February 15 last year, claiming the lives of eleven workers and leaving four others injured. The tribunal had directed a compensation of Rs 20 lakh per family for the deceased workers, but only Rs 10 lakh has been reportedly disbursed so far.

The tribunal's recent order, dated April 4, emphasizes the need for authorities to expedite payment of the remaining compensation. A petition has already been filed by one legal heir, citing receipt of only the initial amount. The case is scheduled for a further hearing on July 11.

