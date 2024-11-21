Left Menu

Deepak Pareek Elevated to CFO at Allcargo Gati

Allcargo Gati Ltd has promoted Deepak Pareek to Chief Financial Officer. With over two decades of experience in finance and infrastructure, Pareek's expertise will be instrumental in the company's growth. He has held key positions at the IL&FS Group before joining Allcargo Gati.

Updated: 21-11-2024 13:59 IST
Express distribution and supply chain giant, Allcargo Gati Ltd, has announced the promotion of Deepak Pareek to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Pareek, who previously served as Deputy CFO at the company, is recognized for his vast experience in finance. This makes him an invaluable asset, especially as Allcargo Gati gears up for its next growth chapter. His appointment was endorsed by Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.

Bringing over two decades of expertise in infrastructure project planning and financial strategy, Pareek has also held CXO-level positions at the IL&FS Group prior to joining Allcargo Gati. His credentials include being a Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant, and Company Secretary (CS Inter).

(With inputs from agencies.)

