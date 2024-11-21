RSB Group Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Growth
RSB Group, a major automotive manufacturer in India, celebrates its 50th anniversary. Established in 1974 by the Behera brothers with a tiny fund, it has now grown into a ₹3,000 crore industry leader. With ambitions for growth via an IPO, its journey marks resilience and strategic vision.
In India, the RSB Group, a key player in the automotive sector, marks its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1974 by the Behera brothers with minimal initial capital, the company evolved into a ₹3,000 crore industry giant, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation and growth.
With the support of Bain Capital, RSB plans to expand its footprint via an IPO and aims to achieve a revenue milestone of ₹10,000 crore in the coming years. The company's strategic initiatives focus on both organic and inorganic growth, targeting international markets, particularly in Mexico.
Chairman R.K. Behera attributes the company's success to resilience and the efforts of the RSB workforce. RSB's journey from modest beginnings to a leader in automotive components reflects its dedication to quality, integrity, and sustainability. The company is now investing in electric vehicle components and exploring new growth opportunities in defense and telecommunications sectors.
