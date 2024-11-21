UK Midcap Index Hits Three-Month Low Amid CMC Markets Downturn

The UK's midcap index has plunged to its lowest level in three months, driven by a less-than-encouraging update from CMC Markets. The trading platform's stock saw a sharp 15% decline after disappointing forecasts, making it the worst performer among the FTSE 250 components.

Adding to market woes, sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion experienced a steep 12.2% drop. The retailer issued a profit warning, citing a difficult October marked by aggressive discounting, unseasonably mild weather, and cautious consumer spending, threatening its annual profit targets.

While the FTSE 100 managed a 0.4% rise, aided by Halma's strong performance, global stock markets faced pressure from Nvidia's uninspiring revenue growth forecast. Meanwhile, new data on Britain's borrowing underscored the fiscal challenges facing officials as inflation rates remain above target, impacting investor expectations on interest rate adjustments.

