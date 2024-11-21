Left Menu

UK Midcap Index Hits Three-Month Low Amid CMC Markets Downturn

The UK's midcap index fell to a three-month low after CMC Markets disappointed investors, causing a significant market downturn. JD Sports Fashion also saw a sharp decline after issuing a profit warning. While the FTSE 100 displayed resilience, broader global market pressures persist, particularly influenced by Nvidia's forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:37 IST
UK Midcap Index Hits Three-Month Low Amid CMC Markets Downturn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's midcap index has plunged to its lowest level in three months, driven by a less-than-encouraging update from CMC Markets. The trading platform's stock saw a sharp 15% decline after disappointing forecasts, making it the worst performer among the FTSE 250 components.

Adding to market woes, sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion experienced a steep 12.2% drop. The retailer issued a profit warning, citing a difficult October marked by aggressive discounting, unseasonably mild weather, and cautious consumer spending, threatening its annual profit targets.

While the FTSE 100 managed a 0.4% rise, aided by Halma's strong performance, global stock markets faced pressure from Nvidia's uninspiring revenue growth forecast. Meanwhile, new data on Britain's borrowing underscored the fiscal challenges facing officials as inflation rates remain above target, impacting investor expectations on interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024