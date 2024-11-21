Delhi Metro Phase 4: Dual Decks Set to Transform Urban Commute

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is advancing its Phase 4 expansion with the construction of three innovative double-decker viaducts, integrating metro rail and road traffic. The corridors under development include Majlis Park-Maujpur, Aerocity-Tughlakabad, and Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg.

According to DMRC's principal executive director, Anuj Dayal, an elevated structure with PWD flyover at the lower deck and metro line at the upper deck is underway on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. Most of the double-decker structure has been completed, awaiting tree-cutting permissions for ramp completion.

This advancement marks south Delhi's first metro-cum-road flyover. The 65-kilometer network expansion aims for completion by 2026, despite delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and tree clearance issues, with 45 stations planned across three priority corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)