Bihar Business Connect 2024: Global Investors Eye Emerging Opportunities

The 2nd edition of Bihar Business Connect 2024 is set to draw participants from over 80 countries in a significant push to boost economic development. Scheduled for December 19-20 in Patna, the event will see attendance from Union ministers, central ministry secretaries, and major industry associations.

Ahead of the event, a review meeting was held where the state chief secretary emphasized coordinated efforts across departments to ensure success. Registration for the event, which opened on November 12, has already shown encouraging numbers, with a target of 5,000.

Bihar seeks to leverage its industrial policies and infrastructure to enhance business opportunities and attract investments. The event aims to double last year's Rs 50,500 crore proposed investments, focusing on textiles, food processing, and EV sectors.

