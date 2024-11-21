Bihar Business Connect 2024: Global Investors Eye Emerging Opportunities
The Bihar Business Connect 2024, scheduled for December 19-20 in Patna, aims to attract global investors to Bihar's growing industries. With over 80 countries and key industry associations participating, the event will focus on expanding business opportunities and investments, particularly in emerging sectors like leather, textiles, and EVs.
- Country:
- India
The 2nd edition of Bihar Business Connect 2024 is set to draw participants from over 80 countries in a significant push to boost economic development. Scheduled for December 19-20 in Patna, the event will see attendance from Union ministers, central ministry secretaries, and major industry associations.
Ahead of the event, a review meeting was held where the state chief secretary emphasized coordinated efforts across departments to ensure success. Registration for the event, which opened on November 12, has already shown encouraging numbers, with a target of 5,000.
Bihar seeks to leverage its industrial policies and infrastructure to enhance business opportunities and attract investments. The event aims to double last year's Rs 50,500 crore proposed investments, focusing on textiles, food processing, and EV sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response
MODIFI Secures $15M to Revolutionize Global Trade Finance with SMBC
Taiwan-Britain Trade Talks: Boosting Green Energy and Global Engagement
Bird Flu Surge and Allulose Hype: A Global Health Roundup
Unveiling the Thaw: Permafrost and the Global Carbon Balance