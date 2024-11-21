Left Menu

Haryana's Cooperative Revolution: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

Haryana's Chief Minister emphasized the cooperative movement's role in economic growth during the 71st National Cooperative Week. He announced infrastructure developments, support for local products, women's skill training, and youth entrepreneurship programs. Cooperative initiatives, welfare schemes, and international trade improvements are key to achieving 'Prosperity through Cooperation'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:50 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in driving economic growth, urging citizens to actively engage with these bodies. He spoke at the conclusion of the 71st National Cooperative Week in Gurugram, outlining ambitious plans for infrastructure and development.

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art cooperative sugar mill in Narayangarh, alongside a modern sunflower oil mill in Kurukshetra and the nation's biggest cooperative mustard oil mill in Rewari. He emphasized promoting local products to national and global markets while supporting local farmers through improved storage, processing, and marketing facilities.

Chief Minister Saini also stressed the importance of training women in financial literacy and leadership, encouraging entrepreneurship among youth, and adopting digital payment systems. He expressed confidence in reaching India's developed nation goal by 2047, spearheaded by cooperative-led prosperity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

