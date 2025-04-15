Cautious Optimism: U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Ukraine's Future
The Kremlin acknowledges the potential for a U.S.-Russia agreement on Ukraine, citing positive dialogue but cautioning against assigning a timeline. Ukraine and European allies remain skeptical of Russia's commitment. The complex situation means prolonged discussions, with the Kremlin expressing hope for constructive outcomes despite lacking definitive agreement outlines.
15-04-2025
The Kremlin indicated on Tuesday that a definitive U.S.-Russia deal concerning Ukraine has yet to take shape. However, there is political will to pursue an agreement.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted positive interactions with the U.S. while refraining from predicting a timeline for a peace settlement, acknowledging the complex nature of the situation.
Despite Ukraine and its European allies' skepticism over Russia's genuine intent, Moscow emphasizes its commitment to meaningful dialogue and hopes for a constructive resolution.

