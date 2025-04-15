Cautious Optimism: U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Ukraine's Future

The Kremlin indicated on Tuesday that a definitive U.S.-Russia deal concerning Ukraine has yet to take shape. However, there is political will to pursue an agreement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted positive interactions with the U.S. while refraining from predicting a timeline for a peace settlement, acknowledging the complex nature of the situation.

Despite Ukraine and its European allies' skepticism over Russia's genuine intent, Moscow emphasizes its commitment to meaningful dialogue and hopes for a constructive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)