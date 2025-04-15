Left Menu

Russia's Papua Ambitions Denied Amid Australian Concerns

Indonesia has denied reports of Russia seeking to base military aircraft in its Papua province, a claim that has stirred apprehensions in Australia. Indonesian and Australian officials refuted the reports, emphasizing that no Russian air force plans were considered for Indonesian territory, underscoring the region's strategic significance.

15-04-2025
Indonesia has firmly denied recent claims that Russia requested to base military aircraft in the country's Papua province, following concerns raised by Australia. The report, originally published by Janes, was dismissed by Indonesian defence ministry spokesperson Frega Wenas as inaccurate.

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles shared that his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, assured him of the falsity of the claims regarding Russian air force operations within Indonesia. The strategic importance of Papua, located 1,200 km north of Darwin where U.S. forces are stationed, heightens the implications of such a report.

Amidst Australia's election campaigns, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed the significance of understanding Russia's potential influence in the region. As discussions continue, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted Indonesia's role in regional security following a defence cooperation agreement last year.

