Ambedkar Bust Sparks Protest in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a bust of B R Ambedkar was stolen shortly after its installation. This led locals to block roads in protest for eight hours. Police are investigating, amid a backdrop of land dispute during the bust's installation. Leaders demand the bust's reinstallation and culprits' arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a newly installed bust of B R Ambedkar was stolen, leading to widespread local unrest. Villagers blocked the Japla-Chatarpur road for eight hours on Tuesday to express their discontent over the theft.

Installed in Kharadpar village on Monday, the bust vanished by Tuesday morning. The theft not only sparked protests but also brought to light an existing dispute over the land where the bust was placed, as detailed by a local police officer.

Authorities, including Officer-in-Charge Sonu Kumar Choudhary, intervened at the protest site to reassure locals that a thorough search was underway. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leaders, Ajay Bharti and Mandeep Ram, called for immediate action to apprehend those responsible and demanded the reinstallation of the bust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

