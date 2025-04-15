Ambedkar Bust Sparks Protest in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a bust of B R Ambedkar was stolen shortly after its installation. This led locals to block roads in protest for eight hours. Police are investigating, amid a backdrop of land dispute during the bust's installation. Leaders demand the bust's reinstallation and culprits' arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a newly installed bust of B R Ambedkar was stolen, leading to widespread local unrest. Villagers blocked the Japla-Chatarpur road for eight hours on Tuesday to express their discontent over the theft.
Installed in Kharadpar village on Monday, the bust vanished by Tuesday morning. The theft not only sparked protests but also brought to light an existing dispute over the land where the bust was placed, as detailed by a local police officer.
Authorities, including Officer-in-Charge Sonu Kumar Choudhary, intervened at the protest site to reassure locals that a thorough search was underway. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leaders, Ajay Bharti and Mandeep Ram, called for immediate action to apprehend those responsible and demanded the reinstallation of the bust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
Nepal PM Holds Former King Responsible for Violent Pro-Monarch Protests
Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice
ASHA Workers' Protest: A Bold Hair-Raising Call for Justice
Black Armbands Signal Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Karnataka