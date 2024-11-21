Honda's Recall: Fixing Africa Twin's Throttle Issue

In a recent announcement, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has initiated a recall of specific CRF1100 Africa Twin units to address a throttle operation issue. The recall affects a number of these motorcycles produced from February 2022 to October 2022 and is part of a global corrective effort.

The company revealed that the problem concerns the motorcycle's throttle, where the wheelie control system might activate unexpectedly during acceleration, potentially causing a loss of balance. To resolve this, Honda will update the electronic control unit (ECU) software in affected motorcycles with accurate programming.

This update will be conducted free of charge, irrespective of the motorcycle's warranty status, at BigWing Topline dealerships nationwide. Owners are encouraged to verify if their vehicle is part of this recall by checking their vehicle identification number on the Honda BigWing website. To ensure a smooth process, customers are advised to schedule their service appointments in advance.

