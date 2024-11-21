Bihar's Highway Revolution: US-Level Infrastructure by 2029

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pledged that Bihar's national highway network will rival that of the US by 2029, marking the conclusion of the BJP-led NDA's 15-year term at the Centre.

Speaking in Bodh Gaya, Gadkari highlighted significant progress in road infrastructure, promising further advancements. He also inaugurated projects valued at Rs 3,700 crore.

Key projects include National Highway-20's Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section and the Rajouli to Haldia road widening, set to enhance connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar.

