Bihar's Highway Revolution: US-Level Infrastructure by 2029

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced ambitious highway infrastructure plans for Bihar, aiming for parity with US standards by 2029. Addressing functions in Bodh Gaya, Gadkari outlined several road projects, asserting rapid progress facilitated by the NDA government over the past and future terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bodhgaya | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pledged that Bihar's national highway network will rival that of the US by 2029, marking the conclusion of the BJP-led NDA's 15-year term at the Centre.

Speaking in Bodh Gaya, Gadkari highlighted significant progress in road infrastructure, promising further advancements. He also inaugurated projects valued at Rs 3,700 crore.

Key projects include National Highway-20's Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section and the Rajouli to Haldia road widening, set to enhance connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

