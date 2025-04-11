Maharashtra to Double Gondia-Balharshah Rail Line: A Game-Changer for Connectivity
The Railway Minister announced a Rs 4,819 crore project to double the Gondia-Balharshah railway line, transforming connectivity between northern and southern India. The project includes infrastructure upgrades and aims to enhance regional tourism, business, and development in Maharashtra, with backing from the state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
In a significant infrastructure development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans to double the Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra. The project spans 240 kilometers and will cost Rs 4,819 crore, promising to boost both passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India.
'Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra is witnessing unprecedented railway infrastructure development,' stated Vaishnaw. He highlighted that this project, along with initiatives like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, signifies a massive Rs 1.73 lakh crore investment in the state's railway sector.
The project will involve comprehensive upgrades, with the construction of 36 major bridges and 338 minor bridges among other enhancements. Seen as a catalyst for regional transformation, the development is expected to improve tourism and business prospects in the Vidarbha region while easing congestion on this crucial transportation corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starlink's Indian Expansion: Aiming for Connectivity Skies by 2030
Bharti Airtel Expands Global Connectivity with 2Africa Pearls Landing in India
New Railway Route to Rameswaram: A Boost for Tamil Nadu Connectivity
Delhi airport: AERA approves differential UDF for international economy, business class passengers.
Delhi Airport Hikes International Passenger Fees Amidst Infrastructure Upgrades