Maharashtra to Double Gondia-Balharshah Rail Line: A Game-Changer for Connectivity

In a significant infrastructure development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled plans to double the Gondia-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra. The project spans 240 kilometers and will cost Rs 4,819 crore, promising to boost both passenger and freight connectivity between northern and southern India.

'Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra is witnessing unprecedented railway infrastructure development,' stated Vaishnaw. He highlighted that this project, along with initiatives like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, signifies a massive Rs 1.73 lakh crore investment in the state's railway sector.

The project will involve comprehensive upgrades, with the construction of 36 major bridges and 338 minor bridges among other enhancements. Seen as a catalyst for regional transformation, the development is expected to improve tourism and business prospects in the Vidarbha region while easing congestion on this crucial transportation corridor.

