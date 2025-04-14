Left Menu

PM Modi Soars Haryana's Connectivity with Ayodhya Flight Flag-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new commercial flight route from Haryana to Ayodhya and laid the foundation for a sophisticated terminal at Hisar Airport, promoting enhanced air travel accessibility. The initiatives are a part of larger developmental projects worth Rs 10,000 crore, coinciding with Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:43 IST
PM Modi Soars Haryana's Connectivity with Ayodhya Flight Flag-off
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a new commercial flight service from Hisar, Haryana, to Ayodhya, reinforcing efforts to make air travel more accessible. In addition, he laid the foundation for a modern terminal at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, projected to cost over Rs 410 crore.

The upcoming terminal will boast a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal, and an air traffic control building, with a completion target set for two years. The enhanced infrastructure is part of Modi's broader vision to improve connectivity in Haryana and other regions.

Furthermore, Modi's visit to Haryana coincides with the launching of various development projects valued at Rs 10,000 crore, in honor of Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers attended the significant event, marking a milestone in the region's aviation and overall development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025