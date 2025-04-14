PM Modi Soars Haryana's Connectivity with Ayodhya Flight Flag-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a new commercial flight service from Hisar, Haryana, to Ayodhya, reinforcing efforts to make air travel more accessible. In addition, he laid the foundation for a modern terminal at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, projected to cost over Rs 410 crore.

The upcoming terminal will boast a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal, and an air traffic control building, with a completion target set for two years. The enhanced infrastructure is part of Modi's broader vision to improve connectivity in Haryana and other regions.

Furthermore, Modi's visit to Haryana coincides with the launching of various development projects valued at Rs 10,000 crore, in honor of Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers attended the significant event, marking a milestone in the region's aviation and overall development.

(With inputs from agencies.)