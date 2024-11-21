Left Menu

Lord Karan Bilimoria: Leading ICCUK to Foster India-UK Trade

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, has been appointed chair of the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom. Bilimoria supports restarting the India-UK Free Trade Agreement talks to enhance trade relationships, aiming for completion by June 2025. His leadership promises strong connections with global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:09 IST
Lord Karan Bilimoria: Leading ICCUK to Foster India-UK Trade
Lord Karan Bilimoria
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lord Karan Bilimoria, a prominent British-Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer, has taken on the role of chair at the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom (ICCUK). The appointment aligns with the British government's strategy to revive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

The entrepreneur emphasizes the importance of India-UK trade ties and urges both governments to set a completion deadline, highlighting India's status as a major global economy and significant investor in the UK. He suggests a June 2025 deadline for the FTA.

ICCUK represents the UK's voice in international business policies. Bilimoria, succeeding Paul Drechsler, aims to reinforce ties with worldwide economies and government bodies, enhancing the UK's trade strategies. His vision includes leveraging the new government's growth initiatives to lead ICC as a pivotal force in global trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024