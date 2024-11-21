Lord Karan Bilimoria: Leading ICCUK to Foster India-UK Trade

Lord Karan Bilimoria, a prominent British-Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer, has taken on the role of chair at the International Chamber of Commerce United Kingdom (ICCUK). The appointment aligns with the British government's strategy to revive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

The entrepreneur emphasizes the importance of India-UK trade ties and urges both governments to set a completion deadline, highlighting India's status as a major global economy and significant investor in the UK. He suggests a June 2025 deadline for the FTA.

ICCUK represents the UK's voice in international business policies. Bilimoria, succeeding Paul Drechsler, aims to reinforce ties with worldwide economies and government bodies, enhancing the UK's trade strategies. His vision includes leveraging the new government's growth initiatives to lead ICC as a pivotal force in global trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)