Inflation Rollercoaster: UK Economy Faces Uncertain Road Ahead

British inflation dropped to 2.6% in March from 2.8% in February. The Bank of England's forecast suggested a peak of 3.7% by late 2025, due to energy and tariff costs. Recent U.S. trade tariffs add to economic concerns. BoE unlikely to quickly lower rates amid persistent inflation worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:32 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

British inflation rates cooled slightly in March, with official figures reporting a decrease to 2.6% from February's 2.8%, aligning closely with the Bank of England's predictions.

Although inflation is decelerating from last year's double-digit highs, concerns persist due to potential upswing to 3.7% by 2025, fueled primarily by rising energy costs and household utilities.

The Bank of England remains cautious, as global economic uncertainties, such as new U.S. trade tariffs, loom, influencing decisions on adjusting the benchmark Bank Rate currently at 4.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

