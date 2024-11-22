India: A Trusted Investment Hub for German Companies
Indian Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw invites German businesses to invest in India, highlighting its stable political and economic environment. At the TV9 Global Summit, he emphasized India’s growth, a vast talent pool, and a government strategy focused on investment in infrastructure and innovation, offering a viable supply chain alternative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a compelling case for German companies to invest in India, highlighting the country's political and economic stability as its central strength.
At the TV9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Vaishnaw pointed out India's steady growth rate of 6-8 percent, projecting confidence for the future.
He encouraged Germany to integrate India into their supply chains, emphasizing the nation's robust talent pool and advanced capabilities in IT. Vaishnaw outlined India's strategic focus on infrastructure investment, innovation, and governance simplification as key to its sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation
Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
HealthEdge Expands in Bangalore: Boosting Innovation in Healthcare Technology
Space Innovations: Wooden Satellites and Primordial Black Holes
Revolutionizing Edge AI with ModelNova: A New Era of Innovation