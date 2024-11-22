India: A Trusted Investment Hub for German Companies

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a compelling case for German companies to invest in India, highlighting the country's political and economic stability as its central strength.

At the TV9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Vaishnaw pointed out India's steady growth rate of 6-8 percent, projecting confidence for the future.

He encouraged Germany to integrate India into their supply chains, emphasizing the nation's robust talent pool and advanced capabilities in IT. Vaishnaw outlined India's strategic focus on infrastructure investment, innovation, and governance simplification as key to its sustainable growth.

