Left Menu

India: A Trusted Investment Hub for German Companies

Indian Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw invites German businesses to invest in India, highlighting its stable political and economic environment. At the TV9 Global Summit, he emphasized India’s growth, a vast talent pool, and a government strategy focused on investment in infrastructure and innovation, offering a viable supply chain alternative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST
India: A Trusted Investment Hub for German Companies
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a compelling case for German companies to invest in India, highlighting the country's political and economic stability as its central strength.

At the TV9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Vaishnaw pointed out India's steady growth rate of 6-8 percent, projecting confidence for the future.

He encouraged Germany to integrate India into their supply chains, emphasizing the nation's robust talent pool and advanced capabilities in IT. Vaishnaw outlined India's strategic focus on infrastructure investment, innovation, and governance simplification as key to its sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024