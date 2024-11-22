Praveg Limited Partners with Lallooji & Sons for Rann Utsav 2024-25

Praveg Limited, a leader in experiential hospitality and event management, has announced a strategic partnership with Lallooji & Sons as the Master Franchise for marketing and booking of 400 luxury tents at the prestigious Rann Utsav 2024-25. This partnership underscores Praveg's commitment to delivering an unrivaled guest experience.

Rann Utsav, set against the majestic White Desert of Kutch in Gujarat, is a globally recognized cultural and tourism festival, drawing tourists from around the world since its inception in 2006. The festival is famed for its luxurious accommodations, stunning scenery, and vibrant cultural displays, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Praveg's role extends beyond marketing, encompassing event conceptualization, consulting, and artist coordination, ensuring every aspect of the festival embodies excellence and cultural immersion. Leveraging their expertise and technology, Praveg aims to provide a seamless experience for visitors, further enhancing Gujarat's tourism appeal.

