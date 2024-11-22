Côte d'Ivoire Signs MoU to Host African Development Bank's 2025 Annual Meetings

On Wednesday, 20 November 2024, the Government of Côte d'Ivoire and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to officially mark the country’s role in hosting the 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, the headquarters of the African Development Bank. This announcement comes after Côte d'Ivoire's proposal to host the meetings was endorsed at the 2024 Annual Meetings in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 2025 Annual Meetings, scheduled from May 26 to 30, will be particularly significant as they will feature the 60th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank and the 50th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund—the AfDB’s concessional financing arm for low-income countries. This will be the first time since 2015 that the meetings are hosted in Abidjan.

A Major Step Towards Advancing African Unity and Development

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in preparations for the event, establishing the legal and organizational framework necessary for its successful execution. Nialé Kaba, Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, and Governor of the African Development Bank for Côte d'Ivoire, represented the country in the signing, while Professor Vincent O. Nmehielle, Secretary General of the African Development Bank Group, signed on behalf of the institution.

In her remarks, Kaba emphasized the importance of collaboration and commitment to ensure the success of the event: "The success of the 2025 Annual Meetings requires the mobilization of all political, economic, social, and institutional actors. We are committed, through this protocol, to providing an exemplary organizational framework that reflects not only the legendary hospitality of our country but also the promotion of the values of cooperation and African unity.”

Kaba also noted the vital role these meetings play in shaping Africa’s development, and how they offer an opportunity to discuss economic challenges and opportunities within a context of geopolitical shifts and socio-economic transformations across the continent.

A Unique Year for the African Development Bank

The 2025 Annual Meetings will also occur during a pivotal moment in the Bank’s history. With Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, completing his second and final term in office, the election of a new president will take place during the meetings, marking a critical decision for the Bank's direction over the next decade.

On May 29, 2025, the Board of Governors will elect the new President of the Bank Group for a five-year term, with the possibility of re-election for a second term. The political nature of this election is expected to draw high-level participation, underscoring the importance of the 2025 meetings as a platform for Africa’s future leadership.

Abidjan: A Perfect Host City for the Annual Meetings

For the African Development Bank, hosting the Annual Meetings in Abidjan is of particular significance, as the city serves as the institution's headquarters. Professor Nmehielle highlighted the numerous advantages of holding the meetings in Abidjan, referring to it as a “home match” for the institution. He also noted the city’s modern infrastructure, qualified personnel, and the longstanding relationship between the Bank and the Ivorian authorities.

The success of Côte d'Ivoire’s national football team, the Elephants, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was also cited as a motivational factor. The nation’s ability to organize such a major event and deliver a successful tournament has proven its capacity to host large-scale international events.

Côte d'Ivoire’s Growing Role in Africa’s Development

Since 2015, Côte d'Ivoire’s partnership with the African Development Bank has been growing rapidly. The Bank’s financial support to the country has increased from USD 460 million in 2015 to USD 3.1 billion in 2023, covering sectors such as transportation, energy, agriculture, education, health, water and sanitation, industrialization, climate resilience, and more.

Through this partnership, Côte d'Ivoire continues to drive its economic transformation, which benefits not only its own citizens but also contributes to broader regional development goals in West Africa and across the continent.

A Global Forum for Development

The Annual Meetings are a major gathering for over 3,000 delegates each year, including government representatives, development partners, private sector leaders, academic institutions, civil society organizations, and media outlets. The meetings are the primary platform for discussing the Bank's operations, reviewing Africa's economic performance, and adopting key resolutions aimed at advancing development programs across the continent.

Kaba has urged all stakeholders to come together to ensure the success of the 2025 meetings, which will not only be a significant event for Côte d'Ivoire but for the entire African continent as it seeks to address its development challenges and opportunities in the context of global economic shifts.

By hosting the 2025 Annual Meetings, Côte d'Ivoire is reaffirming its leadership in the drive toward African unity and economic prosperity. The meetings will serve as a crucial moment for reflection, strategic planning, and collaboration to shape the future of the continent’s development.