Evonik Boosts Innovation with New Lab in Thane

Evonik has launched its Care Solutions Applied Innovation Lab in Thane, India, to advance sustainable solutions for personal care, home care, and cleaning industries. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and skilled scientists, the lab aims to foster collaboration and drive growth in India's strategic market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:11 IST
Evonik India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Care Solutions Applied Innovation Lab. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Evonik, a global leader in specialty chemicals, has inaugurated its new Care Solutions Applied Innovation Lab in Thane, India. The state-of-the-art facility aims to spearhead innovation and facilitate collaboration by focusing on developing sustainable solutions tailored for the personal care, home care, and cleaning sectors.

Outfitted with advanced technology and a team of seasoned scientists, the lab will cater to the needs of Indian customers by offering services like formulation development, application testing, and claims substantiation. A noteworthy addition is the local branch of the Evonik Skin Institute, set to conduct in-vitro and in-vivo studies to verify claims for active ingredients. The lab functions as an extension of Evonik's global application labs, thus contributing to worldwide formulation initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony featured speeches from key figures such as Dr Ute Schick, Senior Vice President and Business Line Head of Care Solutions, and Divya Agrawal, Business Director of Care Solutions in India, highlighting Evonik's strategic investment in the Indian market. This venture marks a pivotal chapter in Evonik's journey, aiming to enhance customer experience and maintain its leadership in the specialty chemicals sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

