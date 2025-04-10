State to Tackle Trump Assassination Plot with New Charges
Ryan Routh, earlier jailed for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, now faces state terrorism and attempted murder charges in Florida. Accused of undermining the political system, Routh plotted an attack on Trump in West Palm Beach. Florida's AG, Uthmeier, criticized the Biden administration's interference in the case.
Ryan Routh, already in federal prison for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, is now facing additional state charges of terrorism and attempted murder, Florida's attorney general announced Thursday.
The charges stem from a plot to kill Trump while he golfed at his West Palm Beach course last September. Routh, whose attempt was thwarted by Secret Service agents, allegedly aimed a rifle at an agent but was stopped before he could fire, according to prosecutors.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier criticized the Biden administration for hindering the investigation and praised cooperation with FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Governor Ron DeSantis has initiated a separate state investigation following Routh's arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
