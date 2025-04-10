Left Menu

State to Tackle Trump Assassination Plot with New Charges

Ryan Routh, earlier jailed for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, now faces state terrorism and attempted murder charges in Florida. Accused of undermining the political system, Routh plotted an attack on Trump in West Palm Beach. Florida's AG, Uthmeier, criticized the Biden administration's interference in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:14 IST
State to Tackle Trump Assassination Plot with New Charges

Ryan Routh, already in federal prison for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, is now facing additional state charges of terrorism and attempted murder, Florida's attorney general announced Thursday.

The charges stem from a plot to kill Trump while he golfed at his West Palm Beach course last September. Routh, whose attempt was thwarted by Secret Service agents, allegedly aimed a rifle at an agent but was stopped before he could fire, according to prosecutors.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier criticized the Biden administration for hindering the investigation and praised cooperation with FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Governor Ron DeSantis has initiated a separate state investigation following Routh's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025