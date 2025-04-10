Federal Fund Freeze: Trump Administration's Campus Crackdown

The Trump administration recently froze more than USD 1 billion in federal funding allocated to Cornell University and approximately USD 790 million to Northwestern University. The federal government is investigating potential civil rights violations at these academic institutions, according to a statement from the White House.

This funding halt forms part of a wider strategy by the administration to utilize taxpayer dollars to pressurize academic institutions into compliance with President Trump's political objectives. The aim is reportedly to influence campus policies, as confirmed by White House officials on Tuesday. The administration has previously cut funding for other institutions like Columbia University, increasing uncertainty in the face of dwindling research grants.

Last month, the Education Department warned more than 60 universities about potential enforcement actions for failing to protect Jewish students. This follows allegations of antisemitism during protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict, which the schools refute. The fund freeze threatens key research projects, sparking criticism over its impact on scientific advancement and ongoing debates about antisemitism on campuses.

