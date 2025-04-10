Palestinian Detainees Freed Amid Allegations of Abuse

Ten Palestinian detainees held by Israeli authorities were released on Thursday, returning to Gaza with claims of enduring persistent mistreatment while incarcerated.

Thousands of Palestinians have been detained by Israel following the beginning of its military operations in Gaza, which commenced in response to Hamas' October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel. Though Israel has occasionally released detainees, Thursday's release marked the first since the renewal of hostilities in March, following a collapse of the ceasefire with Hamas.

The released individuals, clad in grey attire, were received by their families at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. They described harsh conditions, including abuse and inadequate sleep. Human rights concerns have been raised, adding pressure on Israel to address the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

