Patton Kizzire's Unconventional Adventure at The Masters

Patton Kizzire became the talk of the 2025 Masters with an unusual moment when he crawled through bushes to retrieve a stray ball. Despite his valiant effort, Kizzire finished the day with a 79 score, placing last after the first round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:14 IST
Patton Kizzire's dramatic retrieval of a stray tee shot from the bushes marked a memorable moment at the 2025 Masters. The 6-foot-5 golfer was seen on hands and knees after an errant shot on the fifth hole, striving to reclaim control of his game.

Despite a determined effort to save par, Kizzire's performance on the course suffered further as he registered a bogey on the eighth hole and a double bogey on the ninth. This led to a disappointing 79, leaving him trailing in last place after the opening round.

Meanwhile, Stephan Jaeger seized the early lead at 4-under, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler just one stroke behind. Rory McIlroy was set to join the quest for the prestigious title later in the day.

