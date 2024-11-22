Security Scare at Gatwick: Terminal Evacuated
Gatwick Airport's South Terminal in London was evacuated after a security incident. Passengers were prevented from entering the building as investigations were carried out. Local police have not yet commented on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:45 IST
Gatwick Airport, the second largest in the UK, faced a security scare forcing a partial evacuation of its South Terminal. Airport officials cited precautionary measures on social media platform X on Friday.
The incident led to the suspension of passenger entries as the situation was being investigated. Gatwick Airport is approximately 30 miles south of London.
Meanwhile, local police remained tight-lipped, without offering immediate comments on the unfolding incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
