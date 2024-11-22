Security Scare at Gatwick: Terminal Evacuated

Gatwick Airport, the second largest in the UK, faced a security scare forcing a partial evacuation of its South Terminal. Airport officials cited precautionary measures on social media platform X on Friday.

The incident led to the suspension of passenger entries as the situation was being investigated. Gatwick Airport is approximately 30 miles south of London.

Meanwhile, local police remained tight-lipped, without offering immediate comments on the unfolding incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)