Opposition Unites Against Amendments Threatening RTI: India In Crisis?
The Opposition's INDIA bloc demands the repeal of Section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, arguing it undermines the Right to Information Act. Civil society groups express concern over the section's restrictions on personal information disclosure. Leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Information and Technology Minister urging action.
The Opposition's INDIA bloc on Thursday demanded the repeal of Section 44 (3) from the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, citing its destructive impact on the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Civil society groups have raised concerns over the section that restricts revealing personal information, with implications for the RTI. Opposition leaders accused the government of amending the Act to overturn the Joint Parliamentary Committee's recommendations before passing it in the Lok Sabha.
Citing recent amendments, leaders, including Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, launched a campaign to repeal the section, claiming it erodes citizens' rights and press freedom. A joint memorandum from over 120 MPs will be submitted to the Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
