BJP's Fortnight-Long Campaign to Boost Waqf Act Awareness Among Muslims
The BJP has launched a 15-day campaign from April 20 to promote the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, aiming especially at Muslims. Amid accusations of political bias from the opposition, BJP intends to clarify the Act's provisions, emphasizing its potential positive impacts on minority communities.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a two-week public awareness campaign starting April 20. The campaign primarily targets Muslim communities and seeks to highlight the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act while countering opposition criticisms.
During a workshop attended by BJP office-bearers from various parts of the country, party president JP Nadda criticized opposition parties for allegedly misleading Muslims about the amended law. Nadda emphasized the Modi government's commitment to including 'pasmanda' Muslims and women in Waqf property management and welfare initiatives.
Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the delegates, rebutting claims that the new law interferes with Muslims' religious rights. The BJP believes the Act will benefit disadvantaged Muslims by ensuring transparent management of Waqf properties.
