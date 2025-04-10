Left Menu

BJP's Fortnight-Long Campaign to Boost Waqf Act Awareness Among Muslims

The BJP has launched a 15-day campaign from April 20 to promote the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, aiming especially at Muslims. Amid accusations of political bias from the opposition, BJP intends to clarify the Act's provisions, emphasizing its potential positive impacts on minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:00 IST
BJP's Fortnight-Long Campaign to Boost Waqf Act Awareness Among Muslims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a two-week public awareness campaign starting April 20. The campaign primarily targets Muslim communities and seeks to highlight the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act while countering opposition criticisms.

During a workshop attended by BJP office-bearers from various parts of the country, party president JP Nadda criticized opposition parties for allegedly misleading Muslims about the amended law. Nadda emphasized the Modi government's commitment to including 'pasmanda' Muslims and women in Waqf property management and welfare initiatives.

Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the delegates, rebutting claims that the new law interferes with Muslims' religious rights. The BJP believes the Act will benefit disadvantaged Muslims by ensuring transparent management of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025