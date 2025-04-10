Dayan Krishnan: Leading India’s Legal Front in High-Profile Extraditions

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan is at the helm of India's ongoing efforts to bring back Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the United States. His leadership role follows the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's review plea against his extradition.

With Krishnan's extensive experience in high-profile cases, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2012 Delhi gangrape, he now spearheads the National Investigation Agency's prosecution in Delhi. Notably, he was part of the legal team that traveled to Chicago to interrogate Rana's associate, David Headley.

Krishnan's team includes seasoned prosecutor Narender Mann, who boasts a track record with the CBI. Their collaborative effort aims to navigate the complex legalities involved in extraditing Rana, ensuring accountability for the terror acts that shook Mumbai in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)