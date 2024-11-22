Left Menu

Navigating Competition: CCI's Call to Trade Associations

Trade associations must adhere to competition laws to prevent anti-competitive practices, emphasized CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur at a Kolkata workshop. The CCI seeks to maintain fair competition with guidance from the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, ensuring India becomes a global business hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trade associations are urged to operate within the bounds of competition law to avoid facilitating anti-competitive practices, according to CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur. Speaking on Friday, Kaur stressed the importance of adhering to legal frameworks to prevent unintended consequences in the market.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is dedicated to promoting fair market play and combating unfair business strategies. At a regional workshop in Kolkata, organized with the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kaur addressed the influential role of trade and industry chambers in fostering open dialogue and maintaining competitive equilibrium.

Kaur highlighted the newly introduced Competition Amendment Act, 2023, which aims to tackle evolving challenges and bolster India's position as a global business leader. She stated that the CCI intends to work proactively with trade associations to ensure compliance with competition laws and strengthen India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

