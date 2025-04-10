Left Menu

Global Markets Surge as Trump Eases Tariff Pressure

Global stocks rebounded and the dollar strengthened after President Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs. This move boosted sectors like Wall Street, with significant gains in market value. However, a backdrop of persistent U.S. tariffs and intensified trade tensions with China raises economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:23 IST
In a surprising turn of events, global stock markets rallied and the U.S. dollar regained strength on Thursday following President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease his newly imposed tariffs. The announcement comes after a severe market decline that wiped trillions off stocks and affected U.S. Treasury bonds.

Trump's 90-day suspension of several tariffs reversed the market's course sharply, causing massive gains for major stocks such as Wall Street's "Magnificent Seven" and catapulting indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record daily percentage rises not seen for over a decade.

Despite the relief, U.S. futures experienced fluctuations as ongoing tariffs keep affecting economic dynamics, with tensions escalating between the U.S. and China. Market strategists remain cautious, focusing on how these tariffs could potentially shape economic growth and inflation in the coming months.

