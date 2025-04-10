Global Markets Surge as Trump Eases Tariff Pressure

In a surprising turn of events, global stock markets rallied and the U.S. dollar regained strength on Thursday following President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease his newly imposed tariffs. The announcement comes after a severe market decline that wiped trillions off stocks and affected U.S. Treasury bonds.

Trump's 90-day suspension of several tariffs reversed the market's course sharply, causing massive gains for major stocks such as Wall Street's "Magnificent Seven" and catapulting indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record daily percentage rises not seen for over a decade.

Despite the relief, U.S. futures experienced fluctuations as ongoing tariffs keep affecting economic dynamics, with tensions escalating between the U.S. and China. Market strategists remain cautious, focusing on how these tariffs could potentially shape economic growth and inflation in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)