Extradition Saga: Tahawwur Rana Awaits Justice for Mumbai Terror

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, faces extradition to India after the US Supreme Court denied his appeal. Despite serious health issues, he's not in BOP custody and could soon be handed over to Indian authorities. US and India reaffirm cooperation against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:33 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited to India following the recent US Supreme Court rejection of his application to halt extradition. The decision signifies a crucial step in India's pursuit of justice for the attacks that killed 166 people.

Despite being out of the Bureau of Prisons' custody, Rana remains a focus of international legal and diplomatic efforts. Extradition discussions were given fresh impetus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump underscored their countries' commitment to combating terrorism during their Washington meet.

Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian, has cited severe health conditions as potential grounds for facing torture if extradited. However, with all legal pathways exhausted, India's multi-agency team prepares for his arrival, ensuring proceedings align with international law in tackling terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

