House Tax Agenda Vote Delayed Amid Republican Discontent
The U.S. House postponed a vote on Trump's tax agenda, citing GOP demands for more spending cuts. Disagreements center around a proposed $2 trillion reduction. Amidst tariffs and an economic downturn, stakes heighten with potential Medicaid cuts and changes to 2017 tax policies affecting economic growth.
The Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives delayed a pivotal vote on President Trump's tax reduction agenda, due to internal GOP divisions over insufficient spending cuts.
Despite House Speaker Mike Johnson's assurances, far-right Republicans demand amendments to meet a $2 trillion spending cut.
Evolving debates include Medicaid implications and economic repercussions, as Trump's tariff threats rock financial markets.
