Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives in Bihta

A devastating crash between an autorickshaw and a speeding truck resulted in the tragic deaths of three children on the outskirts of Patna, in the Bihta area, on Friday afternoon, according to local police reports.

The incident, which occurred around 2 pm in Vishunpura, also left eight individuals injured, including the autorickshaw's driver. The driver of the truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving authorities in pursuit.

Emergency services promptly transported the injured to a government hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The state's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, expressed sorrow over the loss and instructed officials to ensure thorough treatment for the injured victims. Investigations into the accident continue as officials seek to apprehend the truck driver.

