Odisha's Patnaik Calls for Transparent Delimitation Talks Amidst Concerns

Amid growing concerns, Biju Janata Dal leader Amar Patnaik has called on the central government to engage in transparent and inclusive discussions on the upcoming delimitation process. His remarks followed a Joint Action Committee meeting, initiated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, which highlighted the potential negative impact of a solely population-based delimitation on states like Odisha.

Patnaik warned that Odisha might witness a reduction in both Assembly and Parliamentary seats if population becomes the exclusive factor in delimitation decisions. He emphasized Odisha's achievements in population control and fiscal performance, urging the inclusion of varied criteria for delimitation. The BJD delegation emphasized that the issue is of utmost importance to Odisha and its leadership.

The Joint Action Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the Union government's lack of transparency regarding delimitation. They advocated for maintaining the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census Population for another 25 years, stressing the importance of deliberative discussions among all political parties. The meeting saw participation from key political figures across several states, reinforcing the demand for fair and transparent delimitation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)