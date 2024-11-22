VW Faces Strikes Amid Union Tensions in Germany

German labor union representatives have voted in favor of limited strikes at Volkswagen's facilities, set to begin in early December, after unsuccessful wage and plant closure negotiations. The decision signals a growing conflict between Europe's leading carmaker and its workforce.

The IG Metall union reported that the VW AG bargaining committee unanimously backed the labor action, which could place significant pressure on the company. The strike plans, pending agreements, might trigger walkouts from December 1st.

In response to competition from China and dwindling European demand, Volkswagen calls for a 10% wage reduction, warning of potential plant closures. The impending strikes are the first since 2018 and could escalate if talks continue unresolved.

