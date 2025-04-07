Left Menu

Bhaderwah Unrest: Arrest of Hindu Leader Quiets Protests

Following protests in Bhaderwah over a controversial post, police arrested Hindu leader Virendar Razdan for sharing sensitive content online. Razdan's post sparked demonstrations from both communities. Authorities suspended mobile internet, leading to calm after Anjuman E Islamia urged restraint and the administration promised legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Bhaderwah as protests erupted over a controversial online post. The post, allegedly made by Virendar Razdan, a leader of a Hindu group, triggered the unrest, prompting a police investigation and subsequent arrest, say officials.

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma announced that Razdan, head of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, was apprehended following a rigorous three-day search. Razdan faced allegations of posting inflammatory content on social media, inciting discontent among both Hindu and Muslim communities.

The tense atmosphere subsided after Anjuman E Islamia halted protests in anticipation of Ram Navami, following assurances from district authorities that appropriate legal measures would be enacted. Praise was heaped on the local administration for addressing the situation promptly and decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

