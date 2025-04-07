Tensions Rise During Ram Navami: Arrests in Prayagraj Incident

On Monday, authorities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a man linked to an incident involving saffron flags and a dargah, sparking community tensions.

DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed that three individuals were named in a case following the Ram Navami celebration incident. It highlighted religious tensions in the region.

The event, captured on video, showed men atop a shrine gate raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. Police intervened swiftly, removing them and initiating departmental action against officers in charge of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)