Tensions Rise During Ram Navami: Arrests in Prayagraj Incident
Police have arrested a man for allegedly climbing a dargah with saffron flags during Ram Navami in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident saw men raising slogans and waving flags atop the shrine's gate. A case has been registered against several individuals, and departmental action is underway against the responsible policemen.
On Monday, authorities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a man linked to an incident involving saffron flags and a dargah, sparking community tensions.
DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed that three individuals were named in a case following the Ram Navami celebration incident. It highlighted religious tensions in the region.
The event, captured on video, showed men atop a shrine gate raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. Police intervened swiftly, removing them and initiating departmental action against officers in charge of the area.
