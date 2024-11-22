Revolutionizing Gurugram: A New Era in Traffic Management

On Friday, Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor inaugurated new facilities in Gurugram designed to overhaul the city's traffic management system. The Traffic Engineering Centre and the Organisation Development Centre were launched at the Traffic Police Tower in Gurugram.

According to an official statement, these centres have been established by the Institute of Road Traffic Education and sponsored by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation. Their primary objective is to diagnose and address road infrastructure problems while building capacity among traffic management professionals.

Kapoor emphasized that these initiatives are poised to significantly improve traffic management in Gurugram, reducing the incidence of road accidents and fatalities.

