Revolutionizing Gurugram: A New Era in Traffic Management

Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor launched two new centres aimed at transforming Gurugram's traffic management. Sponsored by Hyundai Motor India Foundation, these facilities will address road infrastructure issues and enhance the skills of professionals involved in traffic management, aiming to reduce accidents and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor inaugurated new facilities in Gurugram designed to overhaul the city's traffic management system. The Traffic Engineering Centre and the Organisation Development Centre were launched at the Traffic Police Tower in Gurugram.

According to an official statement, these centres have been established by the Institute of Road Traffic Education and sponsored by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation. Their primary objective is to diagnose and address road infrastructure problems while building capacity among traffic management professionals.

Kapoor emphasized that these initiatives are poised to significantly improve traffic management in Gurugram, reducing the incidence of road accidents and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

