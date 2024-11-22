Left Menu

India's Strategic Importance: A Global Perspective on Growth and Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing global strategic importance due to progressive reforms and strengthened partnerships, particularly with Germany. Modi emphasized policy reforms, infrastructure investments, and simplified taxation as drivers of India's rapid growth, inviting further foreign investment amidst India's expanding role as a manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:49 IST
India's Strategic Importance: A Global Perspective on Growth and Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Germany, emphasized India's newfound strategic importance on the global stage, attributing it to his government's decade-long focus on 'reform, perform and transform'.

Modi cited the establishment of stable policies, the removal of bureaucratic hurdles, and the implementation of an efficient tax system through GST as measures that have prepared India for rapid growth in the 21st century, emphasizing Germany's role as a key partner in this journey.

Highlighting Indo-German ties, he mentioned the significant investment by German firms in India and invited further foreign investment, reinforcing India's status as a manufacturing powerhouse with substantial developments in physical, social, and digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024