India's Strategic Importance: A Global Perspective on Growth and Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing global strategic importance due to progressive reforms and strengthened partnerships, particularly with Germany. Modi emphasized policy reforms, infrastructure investments, and simplified taxation as drivers of India's rapid growth, inviting further foreign investment amidst India's expanding role as a manufacturing hub.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Germany, emphasized India's newfound strategic importance on the global stage, attributing it to his government's decade-long focus on 'reform, perform and transform'.
Modi cited the establishment of stable policies, the removal of bureaucratic hurdles, and the implementation of an efficient tax system through GST as measures that have prepared India for rapid growth in the 21st century, emphasizing Germany's role as a key partner in this journey.
Highlighting Indo-German ties, he mentioned the significant investment by German firms in India and invited further foreign investment, reinforcing India's status as a manufacturing powerhouse with substantial developments in physical, social, and digital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- Germany
- economy
- growth
- manufacturing
- infrastructure
- strategy
- investment
- partnership
ALSO READ
Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
Indian Banks Poised for Steady Growth Amid Shifting Economic Landscape
Globe Textiles Soars with Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Amid Industry Challenges
Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Q2 Growth Amidst Market Challenges
Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth