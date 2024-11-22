India's Strategic Importance: A Global Perspective on Growth and Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart, Germany, emphasized India's newfound strategic importance on the global stage, attributing it to his government's decade-long focus on 'reform, perform and transform'.

Modi cited the establishment of stable policies, the removal of bureaucratic hurdles, and the implementation of an efficient tax system through GST as measures that have prepared India for rapid growth in the 21st century, emphasizing Germany's role as a key partner in this journey.

Highlighting Indo-German ties, he mentioned the significant investment by German firms in India and invited further foreign investment, reinforcing India's status as a manufacturing powerhouse with substantial developments in physical, social, and digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)