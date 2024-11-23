Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life at Hairderpur Metro Site

A senior mechanical engineer died and a foreman was injured when a wire rope snapped on a man elevator near Hairderpur Metro Station. The engineer, Aditya Prakash, tragically lost his life while the foreman, Mohammad Sahib, is being treated. Police have registered a negligence case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:34 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life at Hairderpur Metro Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Hairderpur Metro Station as a mechanical engineer lost his life following an elevator malfunction. The mishap occurred during metro line maintenance work when a wire rope broke, sending the man elevator crashing down.

The police identified the deceased as Aditya Prakash, a Bihar native, and the injured as foreman Mohammad Sahib. Both were part of the KEC team, working on a project commissioned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Authorities rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where Aditya was pronounced dead on arrival, while Sahib remains under medical care.

A negligence case has now been lodged at the Mahendra Park Police Station under relevant sections. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024