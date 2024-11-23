Tragic Accident Claims Life at Hairderpur Metro Site

A tragic incident unfolded at the Hairderpur Metro Station as a mechanical engineer lost his life following an elevator malfunction. The mishap occurred during metro line maintenance work when a wire rope broke, sending the man elevator crashing down.

The police identified the deceased as Aditya Prakash, a Bihar native, and the injured as foreman Mohammad Sahib. Both were part of the KEC team, working on a project commissioned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Authorities rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where Aditya was pronounced dead on arrival, while Sahib remains under medical care.

A negligence case has now been lodged at the Mahendra Park Police Station under relevant sections. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)