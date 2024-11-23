Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Gears Up for Major IPO Launch

Mumbai, India - Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited has secured approval from the National Stock Exchange of India for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, setting the stage for a significant initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs2.

The capital raised through this IPO will support several key initiatives, including covering capital and working expenditures, launching a new project through its subsidiary Yara Green Energy Private Limited, and meeting financial needs for Arawali Phosphate Limited. This move is aimed at bolstering growth and expansion across the organization and its subsidiaries.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited is known for its manufacturing prowess, specifically in high-quality HDPE & PP bags, Zinc Sulphate Fertilizers in various forms, and Micronutrient Mixtures for agricultural purposes. The company also engages in trading multiple agricultural products, such as SSP, Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA, and Certified Seeds.

