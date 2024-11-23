Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sultanpur: Road Mishaps Claim Three Lives

Three individuals, including a woman and her son, were killed in separate road accidents in Sultanpur. A young man's bike accident and a collision involving a JCB and motorcycle resulted in these fatalities. Both incidents are under police investigation, with families informed and post-mortems ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes Sultanpur: Road Mishaps Claim Three Lives
In Sultanpur, three lives were tragically lost in two separate road accidents on Saturday. The fatalities included a woman and her son, highlighting dire road safety concerns in the region.

The first incident involved Pritam Patel, a 22-year-old from Pratapgarh district, who died after his motorcycle collided with a culvert en route to a wedding. Locals hurried Patel to the Community Health Centre in Lambhua, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A JCB machine's collision with a motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda National Highway resulted in the second tragedy, overturning the lives of Usha Devi and her son Saurabh from Ambedkar Nagar district. Their immediate deaths have shocked the community, with police inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

