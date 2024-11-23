Tragedy Strikes Sultanpur: Road Mishaps Claim Three Lives

In Sultanpur, three lives were tragically lost in two separate road accidents on Saturday. The fatalities included a woman and her son, highlighting dire road safety concerns in the region.

The first incident involved Pritam Patel, a 22-year-old from Pratapgarh district, who died after his motorcycle collided with a culvert en route to a wedding. Locals hurried Patel to the Community Health Centre in Lambhua, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A JCB machine's collision with a motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda National Highway resulted in the second tragedy, overturning the lives of Usha Devi and her son Saurabh from Ambedkar Nagar district. Their immediate deaths have shocked the community, with police inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)