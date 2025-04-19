Left Menu

Saurabh Chaudhary: Quiet Comeback in Pursuit of Precision

Saurabh Chaudhary, a 22-year-old Indian pistol shooter, marks his return to international competition with a bronze and gold at the ISSF World Cups. Focusing on daily progress and self-improvement, he remains detached from external expectations and is supported by a new coaching setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:57 IST
Shooter
  • Country:
  • India

After a two-year break from international contests, Indian pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary is back in the limelight, though he prefers to concentrate on progress over preserving prestige. His return to the international scene is marked by impressive victories, including a bronze and gold at the ISSF World Cups.

Teaming up with Suruchi Singh, Chaudhary clinched medals in the 10m mixed team air pistol events in Buenos Aires and Lima. Known for his composed nature, the 22-year-old credits his time away from the public eye and consistent efforts in Meerut for his resurgence.

Chaudhary's focus remains unwavering as he opts not to dwell on past expectations but rather on continuous personal and team improvement. His mentor, Samaresh Sir, plays a vital role in his training, while the ever-evolving Indian shooting ecosystem inspires him for future prospects.

