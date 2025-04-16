Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Bronze at ISSF World Cup in Lima

Saurabh Chaudhary, a former Asian Games and Youth Olympic champion, added another accolade to his collection, winning bronze in the 10m air pistol men's event at the ISSF World Cup stage in Lima, Peru. Held at the Las Palmas shooting range, Chaudhary scored 219.1, bowing out after 22 shots.

China's Hu Kai claimed the gold medal with an impressive score of 246.4, narrowly missing a new world record by 0.1 points. Brazil's Felipe Almeida Wu, an Olympic medalist, took silver while Chaudhary stood proud with bronze, showcasing his persistent tenacity.

Another Indian shooter, Varun Tomar, also made the finals, placing eighth with a score of 576 in qualification. Despite a strong initial performance by both Indian shooters, Chaudhary and Tomar struggled with consistency in the later rounds. The intense battle for medals highlighted their skill and promise on the world stage.

