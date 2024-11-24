Left Menu

Tragic Accident: GPS Error Leads to Fatal Fall into Ramganga River

Three individuals lost their lives when their car fell into the Ramganga River from an unfinished bridge. The accident, exacerbated by outdated GPS navigation and lack of safety barriers, occurred on the Khalpur-Dataganj road. Police recovered the bodies and continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday morning, three individuals were killed when their vehicle plunged into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. as the victims were en route from Bareilly to Dataganj in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Officials revealed that the car's navigation system, misled by outdated GPS data, directed the driver onto a damaged section of the bridge. Earlier this year, floods had eroded the bridge, a change not reflected in the navigation system. The absence of safety barriers or warning signage worsened the fatal crash.

Following the accident, police personnel from Faridpur, Bareilly, and the Dataganj station promptly arrived at the scene, retrieving the submerged vehicle and bodies. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are continuing investigations into the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

