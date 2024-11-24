Tragic Accident: GPS Error Leads to Fatal Fall into Ramganga River

In a tragic accident on Sunday morning, three individuals were killed when their vehicle plunged into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. as the victims were en route from Bareilly to Dataganj in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Officials revealed that the car's navigation system, misled by outdated GPS data, directed the driver onto a damaged section of the bridge. Earlier this year, floods had eroded the bridge, a change not reflected in the navigation system. The absence of safety barriers or warning signage worsened the fatal crash.

Following the accident, police personnel from Faridpur, Bareilly, and the Dataganj station promptly arrived at the scene, retrieving the submerged vehicle and bodies. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are continuing investigations into the mishap.

