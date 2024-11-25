Adani Group: A Sturdy Growth Path With Minimal Debt Reliance
Gautam Adani's conglomerate highlights its strong financial performance and reduced dependence on debt. The group plans substantial investments over the next decade using internal cash flows. Despite facing legal issues, the firm's liquidity and profit growth remain robust, demonstrating strategic financial management amidst challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Gautam Adani's conglomerate has demonstrated financial strength, presenting strong profits and cash flows to investors, aiming for growth without relying on external debt.
The ports-to-energy conglomerate, under scrutiny for bribery allegations in securing solar contracts, showcased expanding profits that reduce debt dependency.
Moving forward, equity accounts for two-thirds of asset creation, with significant investments planned, leveraging robust internal cash accruals and minimal external borrowing, ensuring financial resilience and ambitious growth plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government's Strategic Stake Sale: Boosting Disinvestment Coffers
Singapore Airlines Boosts Stake with Major Investment Post Vistara-Air India Merger
Aditya Birla Group Eyes Further US Investments Amid Positive Trump Stance
Limpopo Secures R120 Billion in Investment Pledges to Fuel Job Creation and Sustainable Development
Youthful Shift: The Rise in Direct Stock Investment Among Young Indians