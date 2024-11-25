Adani Group: A Sturdy Growth Path With Minimal Debt Reliance

Gautam Adani's conglomerate has demonstrated financial strength, presenting strong profits and cash flows to investors, aiming for growth without relying on external debt.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate, under scrutiny for bribery allegations in securing solar contracts, showcased expanding profits that reduce debt dependency.

Moving forward, equity accounts for two-thirds of asset creation, with significant investments planned, leveraging robust internal cash accruals and minimal external borrowing, ensuring financial resilience and ambitious growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)